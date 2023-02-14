On February 8, tens of thousands of retirees from Wuhan went to the city government to protest the CCP’s medical insurance reform. (Internet screenshot synthesis)

[The Epoch Times, February 13, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) After the people took to the streets in Wuhan to protest against the medical insurance reform, on February 13, Chinese experts and professors interviewed by the mainland media said that the use of medical insurance “mutual aid and common economic” way to calculate the long-term account. This incident sparked reprimands from mainland netizens, and some netizens directly pointed out that the CCP wasted the medical insurance expenses of Chinese people during the three-year epidemic.

On the 13th, “First Financial Daily” reported that it interviewed many experts in the industry on the hot issues of the reform of medical insurance personal accounts that the public is concerned about. Among them, Liao Zangyi, an associate professor at the School of Politics and Public Administration of China University of Political Science and Law, said that personal medical costs will not be due to this. With the improvement of this reform, everyone will help each other, and the guarantee will be more sufficient. It is necessary to settle both immediate and long-term accounts.

This news aroused the attention of the Internet in mainland China, and related topics were on the hot search list on Weibo. Netizens expressed their anger one after another, either refuting the expert’s words, or condemning the expert and the CCP officials.

dubaolu: “Even if you can’t take care of the immediate future, it makes people think about the long-term. Don’t you know that policies are changing every day? Is it the people’s problem that you can’t give people confidence?”

Ronaldo: “When you worked on universal nucleic acid for more than a year, how much medical insurance money wasted? Why didn’t the professors come out and call for a long-term account at that time? (It’s not long-term, just one year)​”

B_W_E: “The central idea is: Anyway, we must take your money.”

sven_shi: “This is ugly. These experts have no choice but to say so. The personal accounts that were promoted before belong to the individual’s own property, and the personal account is used to encourage more payment and more income. Now that it needs to be changed, the public’s perception will naturally It’s like, ‘If I lose money in my personal account, I’ll suffer a loss’. There’s no way to reverse the reversal.”

China‘s medical insurance system was established in 1998 and consists of pooled accounts and individual accounts. The pooling account is the pooling and mutual aid of all payers, which is used to pay for the medical insurance expenses of the year; the personal account is an accumulation system, and the funds are used by individuals to deal with possible medical risks. The latest reform plan is to include outpatient treatment expenses in the scope of the unified account for payment, and the reimbursement rate will start from 50%, and simultaneously adjust the method of crediting the personal account of medical insurance. , so that the personal account has less money than before.

On February 8, tens of thousands of retired people in Wuhan took to the streets to protest because the new reform plan reduced the money in their personal accounts. The new medical insurance policy implemented in Wuhan on February 1 stipulates that the monthly rebates for the medical insurance accounts of retirees in Wuhan will be reduced from 260.92 yuan to 83 yuan. Flexible employees (part-time workers) purchase employee medical insurance, and stop rebates before retirement. After retirement, the monthly rebate is only 66 yuan (80% of employee retirement). At the same time, there is a “threshold fee” for people to go to the hospital to see outpatient services. They must reach more than 500 yuan to be reimbursed, and there must be a certain percentage of reimbursement.

According to an article on February 11 by the Institute of Finance, Business and Economics, “Financial Business World“, this proves once again that in the eyes of the CCP, the Chinese people have always been “leeks”. Except for the CCP itself, other people’s lives are like worthless. As long as the party can survive, the life and death of the people are of no concern.

In fact, not only Wuhan, but many places across the country have begun to implement the new medical insurance policy. This time, the CCP media explained the policy in the words of experts, which aroused the disgust of netizens.

Ke You Tang Guliang: “Can you expel this expert? The country will be destroyed in the hands of these experts… If you don’t do anything for a day, try to think of ways to harm ordinary people.”

Beautiful Kerr: “It’s dead, there is no long-term future.” No priest dotcom: “Is this an expert or a brick?” Potatoes end up in mud: “Let the experts contribute their allowance first.”

I said: “Mutual aid!! Then you have to have money in the account to be able to help! How can you help if you don’t have money? The reason why professors and experts call for it is because they have always had money in their accounts. Wow! There is meat porridge How can a person who drinks understand a person who clenches his teeth?”

Wen Lixiong: “Delaying the retirement reform is the same as the reform of the personal account of medical insurance. In the end, the hole in the whole is filled at the expense of the individual. In the end, the common people only have the right to obey but not the right to change. If this continues, the foundation will inevitably be shaken. Layers have to think twice before acting.”​”

