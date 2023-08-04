Gunzenhausen | Refugee aid association is dissolved

The city of Gunzenhausen is now reporting on a severe loss for the region. The association for refugee aid in the forest is dissolved. With a lot of commitment, the members have helped many people who have come from other countries to Gunzenhausen, but also to the surrounding towns and communities, to find their way around here. The Corona Pandemic and the age of the managers are now leading to the end of the club. But refugees should continue to get help, so there is the MultiKultiForum and the ENSOXX association. They say that anyone who wants to help is more than welcome here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

