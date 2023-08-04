Home » Gunzenhausen | Refugee aid association is dissolved
News

Gunzenhausen | Refugee aid association is dissolved

by admin
Gunzenhausen | Refugee aid association is dissolved

The city of Gunzenhausen is now reporting on a severe loss for the region. The association for refugee aid in the forest is dissolved. With a lot of commitment, the members have helped many people who have come from other countries to Gunzenhausen, but also to the surrounding towns and communities, to find their way around here. The Corona Pandemic and the age of the managers are now leading to the end of the club. But refugees should continue to get help, so there is the MultiKultiForum and the ENSOXX association. They say that anyone who wants to help is more than welcome here.

See also  The security agreement for the MIO was finally signed

You may also like

DFB return trip from Australia is difficult

I am against selling gifts, shamed for selling...

Good news for US visa applicants for family...

Private Entrepreneurs Converge in Liaoning for Summit on...

Climate research in the Arctic: “Polarstern” on course...

Pakistani filmmaker Haya Fatima Iqbal nominated for Emmy...

Cuban Couple’s Homemade Jet Ski Fails in Attempt...

The Attorney General’s Office requested a house measure...

Folic acid for pregnant women: Öko-Test finds product...

Horrific revelations in Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy