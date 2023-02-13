Home Business Regional elections, exit poll at 3pm. Latest rumors with twists!
Regional elections, very latest sentiments between the parties after the thud in the turnout

Latest sentiment about regional elections when there is very little left to close the polls. At 15 on Affaritaliani.it the very first data in collaboration with Roberto Baldassari’s Lab21.01.

Despite the dramatic drop in voter turnout, the Centre-right he is convinced of winning (well) both in Lombardy and in Lazio. The impression among the main political parties is that, at list level, of a substantial confirmation, percentage plus percentage minus, of the data from the political elections of last September 25, 2022.

In particular, political sources explain, there is some concern in Letizia’s headquarters Moratti for a result that may be lower than expected. Optimism among Attilio’s loyalists Fontanawhile the exponents close to Pierfrancesco Majorino they don’t expect a meltdown. No debacles.

In Lazio Francesco Rocca (Cdx) sure to prevail over Alessio D’Amato (Pd and Third Polo) and on the 5 Star Donatella Bianchi.

