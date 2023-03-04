What does privacy love?

Sensitized employees.

Why does data protection love sensitized employees?

Among other things, because it minimizes the risk of a data breach. But it also has many other positive aspects (early involvement of the DPO, functioning data protection management, improved and simplified fulfillment of the GDPR requirements, reduction of the risk of fines, and and and…)

How do we do that? We can’t train every new employee individually.

Is correct. But how about our webinar “Introduction to the basics of data protection GDPR”?

Who is this webinar “Introduction to the basics of data protection GDPR” aimed at?

Best suited for new employees in the organization who need a basic introduction to the topic from the start.

Only for new employees?

Né, also for employees who have not been familiarized with the topic for a long time. A little refresher doesn’t hurt.

How long does the event last?

90 Minu­ten

Does my employee have to install something on his device for this?

nope All you need is a web browser connected to the internet and speakers (headset is better).

Do participants get a confirmation?

We will do a few attendance checks in the form of questions/terms over the course of the webinar. The participant enters these terms in a form at the end and thus generates his or her confirmation of participation. This will be emailed directly to the participant as a PDF attachment. By the way, every webinar has different terms 😉

Data protection as an issue, isn’t that dry as a bone?

Our webinars are said to be humorous, interesting and not dry 🙂

Can questions be asked in the webinar?

Of course. We welcome every question asked in the chat. We are also happy to add a webcam and microphone to very courageous participants if requested.

What about data protection for different participants?

Chat and participant list are anonymous. None of the participants see the names or questions of the others. Questions are copied by the moderators into a readable chat without the name of the questioner.

How often does the webinar take place?

Usually monthly. Upcoming events can be found here.

Can we also book our own event for our organization?

That can be set up 🙂

What does participation cost?

We keep it simple. Usually only a single-digit euro amount plus VAT per participant (exception: organization-specific webinars)

Are there any restrictions on the number of participants?

Nope, the webinar is suitable for everyone who handles personal data in their everyday work. There is only one restriction: our webinar offer is not aimed at private end users.

Do we have to appoint ask Datenschutz as data protection officer so that our employees can participate?

For heaven’s sake, no. Our webinar offer is not only aimed at our existing customers. But maybe you will become one later 😉

Are other topics planned?

Not just planned. We have other topics starting like “Email Security” and “Introduction to the Basics of Information Security”. Other topics are in preparation.

We would be interested. What’s next?

Then write to us.