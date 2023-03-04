After the popularization of ChatGPT, an application based on artificial intelligence, there were fears that its capabilities could be misused. One of the risks is exploitation in education.

Izvor: SmartLife / Unsplash / Glenn Carstens Peters

ChatGPT is a conversational language model developed by the OpenAI company and it is one such product that is becoming increasingly popular today. It is based on GPT architecture which refers to generated communication with pre-entered inputs.

The model uses data collected from the Internet to generate the text that we receive on a given query. It can thus be used for a variety of tasks, including chatbots, language translation, and text completion such as essays and other school writing assignments. At the same time, it suggests things that you didn’t even think about or knew existed at that moment.

This is precisely why the topic of using ChatGPT in the educational system is hot these days, and the problem could grow with the development of such opportunities in the future. The Minister of Education in Sarajevo Canton, Naida Hota Muminović, points out that monitoring the behavior and work of students when solving tasks is the key to eliminating plagiarism.

“It is precisely the skills of creative and critical thinking that have been integrated into all reformed curricula in the implementation of the curricular reform. Through formative monitoring, the teacher can see the entire process of creation, that is, the formation of the student’s contribution in the learning process, so this is an important practical mechanism in the entire process of creating one’s own student works in the broadest sense.“, she told the Klix.ba portal.

He points out that there has been no systematic solution to this problem, and that the ways of copying other people’s content are becoming more and more sophisticated.

“Unfortunately, the subject of plagiarism in our country is generally poorly lit, and the instruments and mechanisms for plagiarism are becoming more and more sophisticated. Through professional development and through raising awareness of the harmfulness of plagiarism, and especially through awareness of the importance of creative work in the learning process, we can contribute to preventing these negative phenomena.“, she stated.

In addition to the usual ways of checking the originality of the text with the help of applications that are used when checking professional papers, there are also ways to discover the text that was created with the help of an application that is used to generate archive content such as Chat GPT.

Doctor of biomedical engineering Lejla Gurbeta Pokvić points out that the GPTZero application is useful for discovering such content.

“As for distinguishing text written by a human or ChatGPT, it is possible to use the GPTZero application. It’s another AI-based tool that can detect whether something was probably written by a human or by ChatGPT“, she said.

The moral question about the use of artificial intelligence is quite polarized in the world. On the one hand, a person can use this kind of technology to improve the overall way of life, but on the other hand, it can also be misused. That is why the European Union is currently working on the development of an artificial intelligence strategy that will ensure that it is aimed at the well-being of humans and that it is reliable, he writes. Klix.ba.