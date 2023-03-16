Home Business Remote work in Cape Town: 5 people tell their story
Business

Remote work in Cape Town: 5 people tell their story

by admin
Remote work in Cape Town: 5 people tell their story

David tries different cafes during his lunch break. This time “The Strangers Club” in Greenpoint, Cape Town.
Private

David Quiring, founder from Berlin

I am in Cape Town to work remotely. A few weeks ago I founded a software startup. The rest of my team works distributed everywhere. During the weekday mornings I drive to the coworking space that I have booked in advance. A place costs me 150 euros per month. There are many coworking spaces in Cape Town – even WeWork – and most of them were fully booked. I usually work until 7pm. After that I go to dinner, to a food market or to a bar and often meet new people.

Before I arrived, I looked: who are the people here while I’m here? Who do I want to date? On site, I realized that this is superfluous. There are so many people from the German tech scene and Berlin here — you keep bumping into each other.

read too

“Like in a commune” – This is how the German startup scene spends the winter in Cape Town

See also  Withdrawal of foreign capital, Tencent reduces its holdings of "Knowledge Bringing Goods" or only moments of youthfulness | Bringing Goods | New Oriental | New Oriental Online_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

Resolution 37 of 02/27/2023 – Authorization to modify...

Start-up MySecondEar makes hearing aids accessible to everyone

The best shares on the Milan Stock Exchange...

USA wants to ban Tiktok: you should know...

Travaglio devastates Schlein: “Minimum wage? It was Orlando...

Help for Credit Suisse – CS up 34...

Credit Suisse, 50.6 billion from the Swiss Bank....

Young people look down on it!The annual income...

IAEA: “2.5 tons of uranium disappeared in Libya”....

Help for Credit Suisse – CS shares up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy