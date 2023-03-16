David tries different cafes during his lunch break. This time “The Strangers Club” in Greenpoint, Cape Town. Private

David Quiring, founder from Berlin

I am in Cape Town to work remotely. A few weeks ago I founded a software startup. The rest of my team works distributed everywhere. During the weekday mornings I drive to the coworking space that I have booked in advance. A place costs me 150 euros per month. There are many coworking spaces in Cape Town – even WeWork – and most of them were fully booked. I usually work until 7pm. After that I go to dinner, to a food market or to a bar and often meet new people.

Before I arrived, I looked: who are the people here while I’m here? Who do I want to date? On site, I realized that this is superfluous. There are so many people from the German tech scene and Berlin here — you keep bumping into each other.