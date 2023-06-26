Renault with Alpine: revenues of 8 billion by 2030. F1 team, there is RedBird

Listen to the audio version of the article

Alpine, Renault’s performance car division, is aiming for sales of more than 8 billion euros by 2030 with an expanded range of seven models, including a sports car and a four-seater sports coupe on its fully electric. Half of Alpine’s sales targets will be generated outside Europe, said Renault CEO Luca De Meo. While Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, Renault’s premium sports brand, added that the company will expand first in Europe, Japan and South Korea, then in the United States. China remains an option.

The marque, which was relaunched in 2017 with the A110 sports coupe, also remaining its sole model, announced its new targets on Monday at an event for investors and journalists at the Alpine Formula One team headquarters. “Just two years ago, Alpine was at an impasse, with no clear prospects,” said Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo. “Since then we’ve turned it into a full-fledged car manufacturer.”

Other financial targets include an operating margin of more than 10% by 2030 and an annual revenue growth rate of 40% from 2022 to 2030. Breakeven is expected by 2026, with revenues of €2 billion by that date . A billion more or less would depend on the launch of the brand in China. De Meo said the brand could be listed separately in the future, in the wake of the electric division launching in the second half of the year (Ampere). But above all by looking at two illustrious successful precedents: Ferrari and, at the end of September 2022, Porsche.

The new Alpine models will be launched starting in 2024 with the A290, a small all-electric sedan based on the upcoming Renault 5. It will be followed in 2025 by the GT, a compact crossover that will be built in France at Alpine’s historic Dieppe plant in northern France. France.

Meanwhile, a group of American investors has paid 200 million euros to acquire a 24% stake in French Formula 1 team Alpine. «Renault Group and Alpine welcome the group of investors made up of Otro Capital and its partners, RedBird Capital Partners (i.e. the investment company headed by Gerry Cardinale, owner of AC Milan) and Maximum Effort Investments of the Hollywood star and Canadian-born Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, in the capital of Alpine Racing, the entity responsible for Formula 1 activities based in Enstone», in the United States, explains the transalpine car manufacturer. “The transaction values ​​Alpine around 900 million euros,” added Renault.

