North Korea on the attack: US imperialists want nuclear war

North Korea accused the United States of making “desperate efforts to ignite a nuclear war” and accused Washington of sending strategic assets to the region. This is what we read in a report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

North Korea has meanwhile held mass demonstrations in Pyongyang condemning US “imperialism” and promising a “war of revenge” on the occasion of celebrations for the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

The report: US pushes to the brink of nuclear conflict

The warning in Washington is contained in a report by the Institute for American Studies of the Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang, which accuses the US of destabilizing the region and attempting a confrontation with catastrophic results. “The warlike moves of the United States – we read – have fueled military tensions in the Korean peninsula and in north-east Asia, which have already plunged into an extremely unstable situation on the verge of nuclear war”.

The institute goes on to underline the domino effect of a conflict in North Korea. “If a war were to break out on the Korean peninsula, located in an important geopolitical location where the interests of the great powers are intertwined, the conflict would quickly escalate into a world war and a thermonuclear war unprecedented in the world,” the same source said. .

“This would have the most catastrophic and irreversible consequences for peace and security on the Korean peninsula, Northeast Asia and the rest of the world.” The solution, according to the authors of the report, is for Washington to “eliminate its anachronistic policy of hostility” towards North Korea.