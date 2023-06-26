Home » Grégoire Barrère and Lucas Van Assche qualified for the second round at Eastbourne
Grégoire Barrère and Lucas Van Assche qualified for the second round at Eastbourne

Grégoire Barrère and Lucas Van Assche qualified for the second round at Eastbourne

Grégoire Barrère and Lucas Van Assche qualified for the second round of the ATP 250 tournament on grass in Eastbourne (England) on Monday. Barrère, 57th in the world, dismissed the Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori (3-6, 7-6 [6]7-6 [4]), ranked 45th at the ATP and who had beaten him at Roland-Garros. His next opponent will be the Chilean Nicolas Jarry, seeded n°5.

Coming from the qualifications, Van Assche, 79th in the world, beat the Briton George Loffhagen (2-6, 7-6 [5]7-6 [4]), who occupies the 367th place in the ATP rankings and who benefited from a wild card in Eastbourne. In the second round, the French will play against the American Jeffrey John Wolf.

