Rent, groceries, leisure time: this is what pensioners spend most of their money on

The Federal Statistical Office has published figures on the income and expenditure of private households in Germany for 2021.

The data shed light on similarities and differences between each age group—and some of the results are surprising.

People over 70 in Germany spend most of their money on their housing, groceries and transport.

When you retire, you suddenly have a lot more free time and the opportunity to do more. At the same time, however, it can happen that you suddenly have less money at your disposal compared to active working life. So what do seniors in Germany spend the most money on? New data from the Federal Statistical Office provide information about the expenses people had in Germany in 2021 – with some surprising findings.

According to the data, seniors in Germany spend an average of 2368 euros on private consumption every month. The information relates to one private household. We also specifically refer to the 70-79 age group in this article, which differs marginally from the data for the 65-69 and 80+ age groups. According to this, people between the ages of 70 and 79 spend the most money – on average 960 euros – on their apartment or house every month. In addition to the rent, these costs also include expenses for energy and maintenance of the property.

In second place are expenses for groceries. Pensioners spend an average of 356 euros per month on food and drinks – tobacco products are also included in this category. Surprisingly, they spend more money than the 25-34 age group, who only spends 351 euros per month. Pensioners also spend a few hundred euros on transport and means of transport. At 206 euros per month, they are below the expenses of the younger age groups, but the difference is not too big.

Retirees spend almost as much money on leisure activities as young people

Perhaps surprising is the finding that retirees spend almost as much money on leisure activities as younger people. In the areas of leisure, entertainment and culture, it is an average of 199 euros per month. For comparison: 25 to 34-year-olds spend 213 euros on it in the same period.

However, at 82 euros a month, pensioners spend significantly less than younger age groups on gastronomic offers and hotel accommodation. In the case of 25 to 34 year olds, this expenditure amounts to 119 euros per month and in the case of 45 to 54 year olds even to 149 euros. However, it is not clear from the data to what extent the effects of the corona pandemic – such as restaurant closures, restricted leisure activities or travel options – have influenced these expenses.

Seniors spend more money on their health

The fifth major issue for seniors concerns health, for which they spend 192 euros a month. Unsurprisingly, the amount spent on health treatments in the general population increases with age. Older people spend 60 euros a month on post and telecommunications – which also includes spending on smartphones and television – which is only slightly below the 68 euros spent by 25 to 34-year-olds.

However, pensioners spend significantly less on clothing and shoes. Because while the 25 to 34 year olds pay 106 euros and the 45 to 54 year olds even 132 euros a month, the 70 to 79 year olds only spend 67 euros a month. For people over 80 years of age, this amount drops even further to 54 euros per month. By the way: The smallest share of expenditure for pensioners is accounted for by two euros per month on educational offers.

