Rent: “Pnrr to be dismantled”. Then he denies everything. Salvini denies it. Storm

Pnrr, Fitto’s words to La Stampa are a coincidence. The newspaper directed by Giannini confirms the words of the minister

Yet another yellow on the Pnrr. Minister Raffaele Fitto told La Stampa: “Goodbye to major works, they are not feasible”.

THE DENIAL OF RENT AND THE CONFIRMATION OF THE PRESS – “In the article that appeared today in the newspaper La Stampa, relating to my speech yesterday at the Criminal Justice Festival in Modena, sentences and summaries are reported that I did not pronounce. Starting from the title, which refers to the uselessness of the funds to infrastructure and the dismantling of the Pnrr”. Thus the Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion, South and Pnrr Raffaele Fitto. Brief but punctual was the reply from the management of La Stampa: “La Stampa confirms every word of the conversation with Minister Fitto, which took place yesterday in Modena. His sentences are reported in an absolutely correct way”.

SALVINI SAYS THE CONTRARY: “WE WILL SPEND EVERYTHING” – “No renunciation of any project unless there are clear time lags” but “the goal is to spend every last penny”. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, speaking via video link at the tenth edition of the Shipping Forum organized by Il Secolo XIX. “The objective – explained Salvini – is to spend all the funds of the Pnrr, especially those of infrastructures, and the return of funds or the lack of spending is not on the agenda, at most some items can be remodulated but the objective is to put all 40 billion on the ground”.

Pnrr: Urso, Minister Fitto has been misunderstood – The Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto has been “misunderstood” and has not asked to dismantle the Pnrr. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in a press conference on the sidelines of the Brussels Competitiveness Council. “Minister Fitto was misunderstood and said something else. On every occasion we have reiterated, here in Europe and in every national forum, that we want to review the resources allocated to the individual chapters to make the best use of them, for the purposes of the sustainability of the social and productive system of our country, and with projects that can actually be started within the short time frame and with the extremely precise methods that the Commission has asked of us”, said Urso. “We want to make the best use of resources and we can do that,” he added. “Everyone knows what has been done in this country, when the maximum amount of borrowed resources was requested without any projects and when projects were presented in a few days, one stacked on top of the other”, he then declared. Some projects, continued the minister, have already been rejected, such as those on the stadiums in Florence and Venice. “Let’s not make the same mistakes that previous governments made. We will go to the confrontation prepared, aware and responsible, because this is not the challenge of the Meloni government, but the challenge of Italy and to some extent Europe. If Italy will be able to make the best use of resources, to then repay the large debt we have taken on and not leave it to our children, making the Pnnr a lever to build a more sustainable society and a more competitive business system, not we will only have won our challenge as a country, we will have won our challenge as Europe”, he concluded. (Beb) NNNN

OPPOSITIONS ARISE

Subscribe to the newsletter

