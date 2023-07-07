Home » Renzi and the pressures in Rai, why didn’t Berlinguer resign earlier?
Renzi and the pressures in Rai, why didn’t Berlinguer resign earlier?

Renzi and the pressures in Rai, why didn’t Berlinguer resign earlier?

Bianca Berlinguer (Imagoeconomica)

Berlinguer goes to Mediaset and attacks Renzi

If Pier Silvio Berlusconi wanted really observe the memory of the father, Silvio, Putinian of the first hour, should seat the prof. Orsini, perfect for the editorial line of Rete Quattro, on a special damask armchair, on the occasion of the events hosted by Berlinguer.

READ ALSO: “When I was on Tg3 he asked for two reports a day”. Renzi sues Berlinguer

Perhaps, dear President. But the line of Italy, in foreign policy, is decided by the premier, Giorgia Meloni, and the Parliament, not the heads of Mediaset. Which are balanced and will convince the haughty “Rossa” to pierce Orsini and ad be satisfied (until when?) with boring interludes with the bearded mountaineeralways clean as a lily, Corona.

READ ALSO: First evening of Rai Tre, for the post-Berlinguer Giletti in pole position

The machine guns of the Sardinian journalist against the managers of her company are not elegant, for 34 years. And, if Renzi was so insistent with the “Rossa” when he directed Tg3, why didn’t he denounce the alleged pressure at the time, or didn’t he resign in protest?

