Wimbledon rejected Novak Djokovic’s request to change the rules | Sport

Novak Djokovic warned the organizers of Wimbledon, but no one listened to him…

Novak Djokovic plays against Stan Wawrinka at Wimbledon. Their match is scheduled to be the last on the Central Court, but due to the rules and laws that apply in London, it is not certain that they will finish the match on Friday night. The Serbian tennis player warned the organizers last year, begged them to change the rule, but no one listened to him.

Namely, according to the rules, the match must end by 11 p.m. local time, i.e. by midnight Serbian time. If the Serbian and Swiss tennis players do not resolve the question of the winner by then, the match will be moved to Saturday, and neither of them wants that, because the round of 16 duel is scheduled for Sunday. The problem was caused by the duel between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray, which was postponed on Thursday night precisely because of this rule. That match “fell into” the schedule and affects the Serbian ace.

The program on the biggest field starts at 1:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ours) and Novak asked them last year to postpone the start by a couple of hours when there were problems. If they had done that, probably Novak and Sten would have been close to the end of the match. “There is talk of moving the start of the matches on the biggest courts and I see no reason why this should not happen. Now we also give interviews in the field, which was not the case before. Most players would agree with this. On top of all that, there are weather conditions that are known in London, and if you are the last one on the Central Court, it is certain that the match will be played under a closed roof.Đoković said then.

In addition to the organizers, who have the main say on the subject, the official broadcaster, the BBC, is also asked, and they have no desire to change the rules either. “We have no intention of changing anythingof course we monitor the situation and events every day, but we have no plans to postpone the start of the matches,” said Sally Bolton, executive director of the All-England Club, where matches are played at Wimbledon.



THE ENGLISH REJECTED NOVAK’S REQUEST – NO ONE LISTENED TO HIM! Djokovic warned Wimbledon, he asked to change one RULE!

