Renzi, boom in donations to Italia Viva: money from Lupo Rattazzi and Marcegaglia

Boom of donations to Italia Viva: the 2022 budget in deficit. Travel expenses exceed personnel costs

Boom by donations from individuals and companies per Italy alivethe party of Matthew Renzi. However, the 2022 budget closes with a liabilities of 56 thousand euros. This is what emerges from Iv’s latest report, reported by beraking latest news, which last year collected contributions for over 2 million euros.

To be exact, it is 2 million 257 thousand 903 euros of which 1 million 582 thousand 203 come from natural persons, mostly parliamentarians, 675 thousand 700 euros from companies. Not counting the 183 thousand 493 euros of “annual membership dues“, almost one million euros of the 2 per thousand of Irpef and just 1,973 euros of “proceeds from publishing activities, demonstrations and other activities”. A real ‘treasure’, therefore, available to the former premier’s party, now a senator, given the lean times after theabolition of public funding to the parties.

Scrolling through the items in the budget, it turns out that Iv has spent 331 thousand euros for “entertainment expenses, tripstransfers, hotels and restaurants” and little more than 222 thousand euros for personnel. “The negative economic result – reads the report accompanying the financial statements – is due in particular to the electoral support for the political elections that had not been planned during the year and which were, in fact, called early as a result of the lack of political majority for Prime Minister Mario Draghi in August 2022″.

