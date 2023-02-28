Home Business Reply of the Beijing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau on Approving the Qualifications of Alexander Henderik Montanus as the President of the Beijing Branch of Austrian Bank International AG_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Reposted from: Beijing Supervision Bureau

Beijing Bank Insurance Regulatory Commission〔2023〕No.87

Austrian Austrian International Bank AG:

Your authorized signatoryThe application signed by Johann Strobl to our bureau regarding the qualifications of Alexander Henderik Montanus has been received.In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of Foreign-funded Banks, the Detailed Rules for the Implementation of the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on the Administration of Foreign-funded Banks, and the Measures of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission for the Implementation of Administrative Licensing Items for Foreign-funded Banks, after review, the reply is as follows:

one,nuclearallowAlexander Henderik Montanus Austrian Bank International AGQualifications for the President of the Beijing Branch.

2. Your bank shall require the above-mentioned qualified personnel to strictly abide by the relevant regulatory regulations of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and report the performance of their duties in a timely manner as required.

3. Your bank should urge the above-mentioned approved personnel to continue to study and master relevant economic and financial laws and regulations, familiarize themselves with the responsibilities of the positions, and perform their duties faithfully and diligently.

this complex

February 21, 2023

