Report: Instagram Prepares to Launch Twitter-Like Service – WSJ

by admin
Troubled Twitter may soon have a serious rival: Facebook’s Instagram is planning to release a text-based app. Meta-owned Instagram has been testing the service with creators, celebrities and influencers for months, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Updated May 20, 2023 10:25 CST

Lia Haberman, an adjunct professor of social media and influencer marketing at UCLA, said the app could go live as early as June. She posted a screenshot of an early description of the app, which could eventually be compatible with Twitter rivals like Mastodon.

Meta was not immediately available for comment.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

