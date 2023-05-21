Report: Instagram Prepares to Launch Twitter-Like Service – WSJ

Troubled Twitter may soon have a serious rival: Facebook’s Instagram is planning to release a text-based app.

Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc. (META), has been testing the service with creators, celebrities and influencers for months, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Lia Haberman, an adjunct professor of social media and influencer marketing at UCLA, said the app could go live as early as June. She posted a screenshot of an early description of the app, which could eventually be compatible with Twitter rivals like Mastodon.

Meta was not immediately available for comment.

