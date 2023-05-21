KATAKLYSM – Announce New Album “Goliath”

KATAKLYSM release new single ‘Bringer Of Vengeance’ from their 15th full-length studio album ‘Goliath’, due out August 11th, 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.



For nearly 3 decades, US/French-Canadian melodic death metal syndicate KATAKLYSM have been spreading relentless waves of powerful sound across the globe. On August 11, 2023, the band’s 15th full-length studio album Goliath will be unleashed to the masses via Nuclear Blast Records.

‘Bringer Of Vengeance’ is the first single from the album. Opening with drop tune guitars, the song takes the listener on a journey where modern metal and djent components are layered over the traditional KATAKLYSM sound.

Maurizio Iacono commented: “Our new album Goliath comes at a time when division and hatred are spreading in our society and globally, where ideologies about what the future of humanity should be and ideologies about what the future of humanity should be are colliding. of unprecedented power structures struggling for control of our lives, the story of David versus Goliath has never been more relevant than in these times. In modern times, metal has always been a voice of rebellion against rebellion against oppression and for the protection of our freedoms, the album also touches on inner conflict and what one must do to confront one’s inner demons.

“The premise of the single ‘Bringer of Vengeance’ is one of revenge carefully and patiently planned. The song is inspired by the events surrounding the assassination of King Richard I ‘Lionheart’ and the idea that while it may take time, one day justice will always serve”.

Stream new single ‘Bringer Of Vengeance’ HERE:

Watch the music video for ‘Bringer Of Vengeance’ directed by ICODE’s Ivan Colic here:

Goliath was recorded at JFD Studios in Dallas, TX and Studio City, CA and The Cabin in Orlando, FL by JF Dagenais, who also produced and mastered the album. For mixing and mastering, the band reverted to Chris Clancy, assisted by Colin Richardson. The cover artwork required an image that would capture the iconic David vs. Goliath battle that runs throughout the album while also reflecting the power of the music. The band commissioned acclaimed Berlin-based metal illustrator Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE) to create the artwork, which applied a macabre filter to the KATAKLYSM look that captured the brooding sense of uneasiness felt during the writing and recording of the album ruled, emphasizes.

Tracklist „Goliath“:

1. Dark Wings Of Deception

2. Goliath

3. Die As A King

4. Bringer Of Vengeance

5. Combustion

6. From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead

7. The Redeemer

8. Heroes To Villains

9. Gravestones & Coffins

10. The Sacrifice For Truth

The band will play two exclusive release shows for Goliath in Germany, presenting the full length of the new album. Tickets for the exclusive Goliath Special Show will be available together with a jewel case as a limited ticket bundle in the EU Nuclear Blast Mailorder. The dates for the shows can be found below:

KATAKLYSM – Exclusive Goliath Special Show

w/BRAND OF SACRIFICE

08/15 Essen – Turock (CD + Ticket Bundle / limited to 500)

08/18 Munich – Backstage (CD + ticket bundle / limited to 500)

