Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s called “L’Essenza della Ricerca”, the fundraising campaign of the Humanitas Foundation for research with solidarity gifts from Acqua dell’Elba which will be active until the end of 2024. The symbol of the campaign is the air freshener Note di Natale . Until the end of 2024, it will therefore be possible to purchase these items via virtual shopping on the Foundation’s website and support research.

«We are very proud of this partnership – declares Fabio Murzi, president of Acqua dell’Elba and of the homonymous Foundation – because it embodies the spirit of our company, devoted to social and environmental sustainability with projects dedicated to the protection of the territory, to female empowerment and to education. We believe so deeply in these values ​​that we systematically carry out promotion and awareness initiatives such as the “Seif – Sea Essence International Festival” dedicated to the sea and its sustainability and by giving support to healthcare and health projects, which support the activities of patient associations oncology and the association of endometriosis. The partnership with the Humanitas Foundation for research is well suited to our commitment to taking care of the health of the person at 360 degrees. It could be just the beginning: the hope is that this Christmas initiative will offer other projects shared between the two realities as a gift».

Acqua dell’Elba is a family business founded 22 years ago by Fabio Murzi, Chiara Murzi and Marco Turoni. Born with the idea of ​​enclosing the essence of the sea in a bottle, the company, which became a Benefit Company in 2021, is today present on the market with 27 single-brand stores in Italy and 4 abroad and a distribution network that has around 1,000 perfumeries.

It is committed to sustainability with multiple projects including Seif – Sea Essence International Festival, the first festival dedicated to the protection and promotion of the sea and its essence, and Elba 2035, the project to listen to and engage the local area aimed at launching specific projects to make the island of Elba even more attractive and sustainable by 2035. In fact, in 2021 it launched the Sustainability Manifesto, a document that gathered energy and ideas directly from the area through the participatory process of Elba 2035 with the aim to create a shared future vision of sustainable development for the island. In 2022 it strengthened its commitment to the Island of Elba with the debut of the Acqua dell’Elba Foundation, a non-profit structure engaged in national and international programs on the subject of the environment, education, culture, health and art .

«Research – concludes Murzi – is the concrete answer to our health needs and Humanitas is among the centers of excellence that embody “The Essence of Research” in the area. Hence also the choice of the name of the initiative which combines the essential and tireless work carried out daily by Humanitas researchers with the essence of our perfumes which, in a different way, take care of the well-being of the person. Lastly, this project represents for us an important opportunity for professional and social growth and for raising the awareness of all the inhabitants of our territory».