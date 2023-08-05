0
Resolution 2 of 07/25/2023 – Adoption of the final ranking of the public competition announcement (n.4/2023/CP) for qualifications and exams for the definitive coverage of the role profile (PDR) of Accounting Expert (ESPCONT) in the tax field and taxation, with first assignment to the Finance and Budget Department and subsequent assignment to the Tax Office Unit – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also Superbons, technical costs due to the general contractor who withdraws from the assignment of credit after the presentation of Cilas?