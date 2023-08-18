Resolution 2 of 08/08/2023 – Fulfillments pursuant to resolution no. 21 of 1 August 2023

0
REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 2 of 08/08/2023 – Fulfillments pursuant to resolution no. 21 of 1 August 2023
© Copyright 2023 Ministry of Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libertà 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39
See also Artificial intelligence struggles to accelerate SenseTime's launch of the "Daily New SenseNova" large-scale model system- Securities Times