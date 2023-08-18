Home » Preview THE LAUREL FEST 2023 at the Garden of the Righteous in Palermo on August 20th
Preview THE LAUREL FEST 2023 at the Garden of the Righteous in Palermo on August 20th

Preview THE LAUREL FEST 2023 at the Garden of the Righteous in Palermo on August 20th

An evening totally dedicated to Argentina, its most dramatic history and its music. Preview for “L’Alloro fest 2023”, on August 20 at the Garden of the Righteous in via Alloro 90 in Palermo. It begins at 8 pm with the monologue of the Argentine actress and author Monica Scapparone dedicated to the desaparesidos, or the people who were…

