They reward an armless cyclist with a wristwatch, but his reaction is surprising – Corriere TV

Ricardo Ten Argiles, Spanish Paralympic cyclist, won the Road World Championships in Glasgow. He caused a lot of discussion, but received the prize up for grabs: a Swiss wristwatch. Ten Argiles had her arms and leg amputated at a young age. In any case, the athlete gladly accepted the gift, nipping any kind of controversy in the bud. On the contrary, in a video posted on social media, to the question “What time is it?”, He replies by showing the watch he won: “It’s time for the world champions!”, He says.

August 16, 2023 – Updated August 17, 2023, 07:38 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

