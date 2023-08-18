Universidad Católica del Norte launches a new Data Analytics Engineering program

This Thursday, August 17, the Northern Catholic University will carry out the launch of a new undergraduate program in virtual mode. This is the Data Analytics Engineering program, approved by the Ministry of National Education through Resolution 23344 of December 9, 2022 and attached to the Faculty of Engineering and Environmental Sciences of the institution.

For the Dean of this Faculty, Teresa Luna Ramírez, “Data Analytics is an inescapable reality in today’s business world. Its ability to provide valuable information, improve decision-making and optimize processes has proven to be fundamental to the success of organizations. Data analytics allows, among many others, to extract valuable information from the data and use it for strategic decision making.

This event will take place starting at 5:00 pm, in the administrative offices of the 58th floor of the Coltejer Building (Medellín) and will be attended by the Mathematical Engineer and Systems Engineer Tomás Olarte Hernández with the Presentation: Application of the analytics of data in business sector.

The launch of the Data Analytics Engineer program will be broadcast on the institutional Facebook accounts: @SoyCatólicaDe Norte and YouTube: Católica del Norte. With this program, the Católica del Norte completes its offer with 4 technologies, 14 professional programs, 16 specializations and 2 master’s degrees.

