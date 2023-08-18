NFL Teams Bring Back the Past with Retro Clothing Designs: Seattle Seahawks’ Jersey Tops the Search Trends

NFL teams are taking a trip down memory lane this season by showcasing throwback kits that pay tribute to old colors and designs. The recently unveiled retro jerseys have created a buzz among fans.

Among the standout throwback jerseys is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ “Creamsicle” shirt, reminiscent of the team’s old school look. The Tennessee Titans have also embraced their history with a jersey paying homage to the Houston Oilers. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are returning to their heyday with the “Vikings Classic” uniforms.

However, one jersey has captured the attention of fans more than any other. According to Google search data, the retro sweater of the Seattle Seahawks was the most sought-after item in the past month. This throwback jersey, inspired by the team’s era at the Kingdome, features a royal blue upper part, apple green details, and silver pants and helmets. It also boasts the original Seahawks logo. The team is set to wear these jerseys in Week 8 of the upcoming season when they face the Cleveland Browns.

For the month of July, the top 10 most Googled retro jerseys were as follows:

1. Seattle Seahawks

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Minnesota Vikings

4. New York Jets

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Cleveland Browns

8. Indianapolis Colts

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Fans are clearly excited about the resurgence of old colors and designs in the NFL, and these throwback jerseys are sure to evoke nostalgia among supporters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

