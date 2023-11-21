Home » The leader of the Dutch far-right FvD party, Thierry Baudet, was bottled in a bar – Corriere TV
World

The leader of the far-right Dutch party “Forum for Democracy”, Thierry Baudet, was attacked in a bar. A man hit him three times in the head with a bottle. A member of Baudet’s entourage managed to push him away by hitting the attacker in turn, who was soon blocked by the other patrons of the bar. Baudet had already been attacked two weeks ago, on October 26, at the University of Ghent, where he was about to give a conference. A man had hit him with an umbrella. In two days the citizens of the Netherlands will go to the polls in early legislative elections.

November 20, 2023 – Updated November 20, 2023, 7:54 pm

