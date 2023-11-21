Home » Pobega: ‘Milan are a strong team, we have understood the mistakes’
Pobega: ‘Milan are a strong team, we have understood the mistakes’

Pobega: ‘Milan are a strong team, we have understood the mistakes’

“We have understood the mistakes in order to try not to make them again: Milan is a strong team and in the next cycle of matches we must return to the way we started.” Signed Tommaso, Escape. The Rossoneri midfielder spoke during an event in the city, and took stock of the last matches played before the break: “Every week when we prepare for a match we try to analyze everything and prepare as best we can -explained Pobega- With the coach, the staff and those who remained at Milanello we tried to understand where the mistakes were to try not to make them again. Did the break come at the right time? I don’t know, we have to think about the cycle of matches that awaits us to put the conversation back to how we started: performance and consequently results. We must grow to bring the best results. Every match has its own history and every time a match starts it can be influenced by an episode: I am convinced that we must start again from the performances, we are a strong team and when we put in the right performance the result also comes. We need to focus on work and performance. We will try to bring the episodes to our side.”

Milan, after the break Fiorentina

He runs away he spoke at an event organized in the center of Milan with children from some schools for the program “All the colors of sport”: a series of meetings with young people and students at risk of dropping out of school. After the break for the national teams, the championship of Milan starts again on Saturday at 8.45pm at San Siro, with the match against Fiorentinalive on Sky Sport.

