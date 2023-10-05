Home » China Open: World number one Aryna Sabalenka progresses to quarter-final
Sports

China Open: World number one Aryna Sabalenka progresses to quarter-final

by admin
China Open: World number one Aryna Sabalenka progresses to quarter-final

Sabalenka won the Australian Open in January but missed out on the US Open to Gauff in September

World number one Aryna Sabalenka progressed to the quarter-final of the China Open with a straight-set victory over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

Belarusian Sabalenka, US Open runner-up last month, beat the world number 36 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

The Australian Open winner will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last eight.

Meanwhile, US Open champion Coco Gauff saved four set points to beat Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

The victory marks Gauff’s 15th consecutive win – the longest winning run of any player on the WTA Tour this year – surpassing Polish world number two Iga Swiatek’s run of 14 victories which came earlier this year.

“I’m really happy with how I’ve been able to troubleshoot and problem-solve,” Gauff said after the win. “I played a good match overall.”

The American 19-year-old’s last loss came in Montreal in August against compatriot Jessica Pegula, with her winning run including a maiden WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati and a first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

Since her Wimbledon first-round loss to Sofia Kenin, Gauff has won 21 out of 22 matches.

The win over Kudermetova books her 11th quarter-final of the year, where she will meet Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkariwho beat China‘s Wang Xinyu 6-4 2-6 6-3.

Gauff beat Sakkari in the final of the Cincinnati Masters and said she is “one of the most athletic players on the Tour” before their match on Friday.

See also  Moto3 GP Japan, victory for Izan Guevara who extends into the World Championship. According to Foggia

France’s Caroline Garcia beat Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-2 and will face four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek in the quarter-final.

You may also like

Freiburg suffered a home defeat against West Ham

Oliver Sonne’s Arrival Date in Peru to Join...

TV rights, the decisive meeting between the Lega...

Philadelphia Phillies Dominate Miami Marlins in Wild Card...

Gio Reyna back with the USMNT for the...

Malaysian Delegation Surpasses Medal Goal at Hangzhou Asian...

Jonathan Clauss and Ibrahima Konaté return to Didier...

Feyenoord to Face Atlético de Madrid in Champions...

Salvador Sobral sinks ‘El Hormiguero’ in his interview...

Czech Republic and the Tournament of Champions? Sakkari...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy