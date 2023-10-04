«When Buffon told me that Lippi didn’t understand a thing…», Cannavaro’s anecdotes on the 2006 World Cup victory – Corriere TV

17 years after the victory, the captain finds himself in Milan with Materazzi and Toni for «Prometeon Meet the Titan’s»

An exciting and exhilarating evening on the edge of memories. Protagonists Fabio Cannavaro, Luca Toni and Marco Materazzi with Giuseppe Bergomi and Fabio Caressa. Full house at the Teatro Lirico in Milan for «Prometeon Meet the Titan’s». Three great champions who were among the architects of the victory of the 2006 Football World Cup, bringing Italy back to the top of the world for the fourth time, interviewed by Roberto Righi, General Director of Prometeon, will give the public their stories of that feat the great ride towards the 2006 World Cup was extraordinary. From Zidane, to the duel with Inzaghi, to the shaky table on which to hoist the Cup, to the doubts during the semi-final with Germany about the many attackers deployed by Lippi. Here is the exciting and hilarious video story of the evening including anecdotes, background, emotions and reflections. (by Nino Luca)

October 4, 2023 – Updated October 4, 2023, 7:42 pm

