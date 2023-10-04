A pregnant Croatian woman died in an accident in Venice Info

A Croatian woman who was six months pregnant died near Venice, when the bus fell from the overpass.

The Croatian woman who died in a terrible bus accident in Mestre near Venice was six months pregnant, the Venice police confirmed for Večernji list. In the bus, in which a total of 21 people died, there was a married couple from Croatia, and the wife died.

Let us remind you that last night the bus crashed into the guardrail on the overpass and fell from a height of 10 meters onto the roof. Earlier it was reported that the man was seriously injured and in critical condition, while the Croatian citizen died.

The Croatian woman who died in Venice was six months pregnant: The bus fell from a height of 10 meters onto the roof

