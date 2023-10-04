Home » A pregnant Croatian woman died in an accident in Venice Info
World

A pregnant Croatian woman died in an accident in Venice Info

by admin
A pregnant Croatian woman died in an accident in Venice Info

A Croatian woman who was six months pregnant died near Venice, when the bus fell from the overpass.

Source: Facebook

The Croatian woman who died in a terrible bus accident in Mestre near Venice was six months pregnant, the Venice police confirmed for Večernji list. In the bus, in which a total of 21 people died, there was a married couple from Croatia, and the wife died.

Let us remind you that last night the bus crashed into the guardrail on the overpass and fell from a height of 10 meters onto the roof. Earlier it was reported that the man was seriously injured and in critical condition, while the Croatian citizen died.

See photos of the serious accident in Mestre:


See description

The Croatian woman who died in Venice was six months pregnant: The bus fell from a height of 10 meters onto the roof

Hide description

Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 5 5 / 5

(World)

See also  Ukraine latest news. Zelensky: The struggle in the south of the country gives good news against the Russians

You may also like

Mainland Peking Opera Masters Shine in Taiwan: A...

The government has achieved a small victory on...

Flight Schedule for October from Santiago de Cuba:...

The car skids in via San Lorenzo and...

Pope Francis Opens Synod of Bishops, Calls for...

Meloni, Tajani, Macron: thus the newspaper appearances of...

Western Armies Running out of Ammunition, Urging Increased...

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “DRAGONERO. THE QUEEN OF...

Walter Renna is the new CEO of Fastweb

Devotion to Therese of Lisieux in the heart...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy