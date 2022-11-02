Once again, his victory. The victory of those who know perfectly where and how to put their hand after an empty exit. Stefano Pioli particularly enjoys this success. First, because he is the coach who brings Milan back to the Champions League knockout phase nine years after the last time. And then because, in fact, he gave yet another demonstration of knowing all the psychophysical implications of his team. Torino is not only forgotten, but also archived in the week in which the coach signed the long contract until 2025. On the eve of Pioli he appeared particularly in a good mood. Repeated jokes at the press conference and then that young bull made with his boys, joking with everyone for a long time. One could think of a good mood especially for the benefit of the cameras, after the ugliness of Turin. It wasn’t like that: it was an absolutely real positive climate, generated by the coach’s attitude.

Growth

—

“Whoever we meet will be a challenging and difficult opponent. But we are the champions of Italy and we must try to go as far as possible, we want to play it in the next round as well. We wanted to show that we had also grown in the Champions League compared to last season. Going through the round was important but we need to be ambitious beyond the opponent we will meet. In the first half we conceded too much, but we created a lot. We played with the will to always be dangerous. We must not be afraid to aim high. Now let’s think about the championship, let’s start again after the defeat in Turin. We must try to do well in the last three games before the break to stay in the wake of Napoli. Then we’ll see what the draw will say, I have strong players. Whoever faces us will find a willing and convinced Milan. There is a lot of room for growth and we showed it again tonight. All my players can still do more ”.