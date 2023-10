Resolution 27 of 10/10/2023 – Integration to previous resolution n.42 of 22 August 2023 ”Authorisation for the issuing of a public tender for the procurement of privately owned land, with agricultural use, uncultivated, abandoned or in need of land improvements to be sublet to agricultural operators pursuant to article 11 of Law no. 96 of 20 September 1989 for the development of the ”San Marino BIO” Project – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs

