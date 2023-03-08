Home Business Resolution 34 of 01/02/2023 – Clarifications on the new appointment of the President of the Performance Evaluation and Monitoring Unit
Business

Resolution 34 of 01/02/2023 – Clarifications on the new appointment of the President of the Performance Evaluation and Monitoring Unit

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 34 of 02/01/2023 – Clarifications on the new appointment of the President of the Performance Evaluation and Monitoring Unit


See also  Unicredit-Mps, the negotiation with the Treasury at risk

You may also like

Counterpoint: Apple dominates list of best-selling smartphones in...

Ferretti Group optimistic, profit at 60 million and...

5499 yuan ASUS Dreadnought 15i thin and light...

Hot Spots – US Department of Justice issues...

Citizenship income, a third of the poor do...

Brenntag pays out one billion euros to shareholders

The general manager of Chery said that Saturday...

This is the most expensive wine in the...

stake in Mediobanca increased

The housing group is being shaken up –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy