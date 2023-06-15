Business Resolution 36 of 06/05/2023 – Adoption of the Project ”Construction of a new sewerage system in C Valentino (Falciano)” by admin June 15, 2023 June 15, 2023 5 Resolution detail: Resolution no. 36 dated 06/05/2023 – Adoption of the Project ”Construction of a new sewage system in C Valentino (Falciano)” Copyright 2023Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Giunta di Castello Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Saipem and Tim fall on the stock market 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Piam Farmaceutici Spa/Ministry of Health next post The search for those missing from the shipwreck in Greece You may also like China’s economy – spring is over again June 15, 2023 The ECB as expected: “Inflation too high”. Rates... June 15, 2023 No break in interest rates: ECB raises interest... June 15, 2023 JD.com’s 618 climax period household explosion list is... June 15, 2023 Dax moves away from all-time high June 15, 2023 Digital bank, Intesa Sanpaolo launches Isybank June 15, 2023 This is how many square meters you have... June 15, 2023 Ghana: regained African primacy for gold production June 15, 2023 Yadi Guanneng explores E10 electric motorcycle released: front... June 15, 2023 Heating law in the Bundestag: What are the... June 15, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.