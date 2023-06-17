Business Resolution 39 of 06/05/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right (Map Sheet 42, parcel n.243 sub.35) San Marino City by admin June 17, 2023 June 17, 2023 7 Resolution detail: Resolution no. 39 of 06/05/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right (Map Sheet 42, parcel n.243 sub.35) San Marino City Copyright 2023Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Giunta di Castello Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also BNP Paribas launches the new Unlimited Turbo Certificates on the newly listed Porsche 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Chocolate on a diet: eat it this way and at this time | You will notice the benefits right away next post Udinese market – Beto all blocked / The management does not grant discounts You may also like Passive Income: Former waitress lives off 35 properties June 17, 2023 Pirelli, shield against the Chinese: the government uses... June 17, 2023 Foreclosures: These homes are worth millions June 17, 2023 The Court of Auditors sticks with RAI: ”Cut... June 17, 2023 Why Elon Musk’s Twitter escapades also harm Tesla June 17, 2023 Justice reform, something is moving but it is... June 17, 2023 Vacation 2023: Flights will be this summer this... June 17, 2023 Berlusconi, how much it costs to maintain his... June 17, 2023 Keep your salary secret! June 17, 2023 Federica Pellegrini, the spicy revelation of the ex:... June 17, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.