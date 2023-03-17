Melfi, the industrial plan of Stellantis is worrying: sharp decline in production

The biggest establishment Of auto in Italia is likely to be strongly resized in numbers. The factory of Melfiin Basilicata has come under fire for the rearrangement current of the parent company: Stellar. Now there is a risk that it establishment be strongly resized and this would have – reads the Sole 24 Ore – a devastating impact on the economy of the whole Region. “Five years ago – Francesco Somma, president of Confindustria Basilicata – the car district in Basilicata counted 13 thousand employees between employees of the FCA Group and related industries and services. Today we are at about 10 thousand and in the coming years the numbers are destined to go down Still”.

“Here – continues Somma al Sole – the problem is not there ecological transition do not production volumesdown from the past e below threshold compared to industrial capacity of this pole”. 2015 was the year that recorded the highest volumes, with approx 390 thousand car produced by the Lucano plant, Melfi closed last year instead a 163.793registering the heaviest drop in volumes, minus 34% among all the assembly plants of Stellar in Italy compared to pre-Covid period. Also accomplices are the production stops induced by lack Of components and semiconductors. They worry the perspectives for the new industrial plan Of Stellar.

