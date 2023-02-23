Rete Tim, the working table at Palazzo Chigi continues with Kkr and Cdp

The parties continue to talk to each other and it is underway at Palazzo Chigi a table between Kkr, Cdp and the Ministry of the Economy to discuss Tim’s network. All this on the eve of a board of directors of the former Telecom which could become fundamental for the future of the former monopolist.

According to Affaritaliani.It, the government, which has asked for an extension of the American offer, is evaluating the various hypotheses. Among these there is also that of a partnership between Kkr and the State on the model of Terna, with governance in the hands of Cdp or another public vehicle and the operational part in the hands of Kkr. The offer we know of is 27 billion in total between investments and cash.

As for Vivendi, according to Affari there would be no will to abandon the overall valuation of 31 billion. Rumors confirm that the meeting took place in an atmosphere of great collaboration. Could this be the beginning of a new era?

