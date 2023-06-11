Retirees or Gen Z? This generation gets the highest returns from stocks

An evaluation of securities accounts from different generations shows that they differ in their investment behavior. Getty Images/ Oliver Rossi

Bank Consors evaluated 1.3 million securities accounts. Five age groups show very different investment behavior – and also surprisingly different performance. And the selection of stocks is also revealing.

Comparing yourself to others in every situation in life is considered a guide to unhappiness. Psychologists advise against it. But when it comes to investing, the comparison can still be useful – namely, if Savings learn from it and draw the right conclusions for your asset accumulation.

In this sense, a current evaluation by the Consorsbank is extremely revealing. Consors, one of the pioneers of online banking in Germany, has evaluated around 1.3 million securities accounts that customers have at the bank.