Telfar closes its ‘Bag Security Program’ with one last drop

For all lovers of Telfar bag could be, in the short term, the last chance to ‘grab’ a single piece of the it-bag that has gone viral since 2020. Telfar is in fact preparing to close its ‘Bag Security Program’ with one last drop scheduled between 16 and 18 June. A program launched in the midst of the pandemic which allowed the brand’s customers to unlimited pre-order the highly sought-after bags, selecting their shape, size and colour.

A system which, given the very high demand from consumers, has also made it possible for the brand founded by Telfar Celens to better manage orders, with scheduled drops, ensuring that the product does not run out, without therefore running the risk that the coveted accessory ends up in the hands of resellers – fomenting a phenomenon parallel to that of the resale of sneakers at exorbitant prices.

“The Bag Security Program has changed our lives and changed fashion. As a company we literally do what we want. This is exactly what we are also doing by exiting the system”, Telfar Clemens declared in a note issued to the foreign press, suggesting that the company is reorganizing itself for the distribution of its products.

At the moment, not much has been revealed about the future of it-bags, but as we read on BoF and as announced by the label itself in the note, Telfar will pursue other less social media-dependent ventures, such as its streaming platform TelfarTV and the launch of its stores starting next year. A strategy, the retail one, certainly much more traditionalist than those implemented so far. In fact, last March the brand had surprised its customers developing a new pricing tool, which saw the cost of items on the brand’s website start at wholesale price and increase over time, at a rate of about a cent every 20 minutes or about $10 to $20 every week. The final price at which the product sold out would remain the price for all subsequent collections.

“Many brands use price as a barrier to entry. I’ve never done it for my brand,” designer a Fast Company. Affirmation confirmed by the price range of its bags sold for up to $500the object of desire of millions of people but also of stars of the caliber of Beyoncé e Two Lipas. A bag so successful that it has been renamed ‘The Bushwick Birkin of Telfar’ (the Birkin of those who come from Bushwick, the creative district of Brooklyn famous for its street art and symbol of the black community). In recent years Telfar has also developed the apparel line to which a series of capsule collections have been added in collaboration with global brands such as Converse, Eastpake Ugg.

Although Telfar’s success is relatively recent and due precisely to the boom in its bags, the brand was founded by the Lebanese-born designer (winner of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2017 and the CFDA American Accessories award in 2019 and 2020) in 2025 Since its inception, the brand has been able to carve out an ever-widening niche of admirers, becoming a ‘cult brand’ in just a few years thanks to two fundamental aspects: the price point and selective distribution.