They will build a new box culvert in the area affected by overflows on the weekend in Villanueva

The Departmental Government assigned 250 million and the Villanueva mayor’s office 50 million, for the construction of a box culvert through Disaster Risk Management.

Risk Management Director Arvey Méndez, Infrastructure Secretary Óscar García and Governor Salomón Sanabria inspected each of the points affected by the winter emergency over the weekend, and listened to community leaders, who received good news for a speedy recovery of the natural event.

During the tour, the community was explained that the municipality has a current public calamity, which makes it possible to directly hire the box culvert that the road needs as it passes through an arm of the Caño Grande (old DAS sector), a point where there was a total loss of the road because the hydraulic capacity of the tributary is greater than the capacity of the existing work of art.

It was confirmed that more Risk Management and Infrastructure machinery will move to the sector to advance in the recovery of roads and in the cleaning of the El Encanto educational campus, in disuse at school, but used by the community for meetings and other activities; and that a technical evaluation will be carried out to determine the possible interventions to be carried out for the management of rainwater, one of the triggers of the avalanche on El Encanto.

Source: Government of Casanare

