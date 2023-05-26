New .week: Shall we preserve our freedom? | Videos | .a week

10
26 May 2023
Hello, if you are worried about how things will turn out with Slovakia, the new week is just for you. We write about what we can still do in the editorial text, we talk about it in an interview with Prime Minister Ódor, and the American legend Bill Kristol also gave us his perspective. In addition, we have prepared for you a great text about the first space station Skylab and a photo report about Brno reservoirs. I wish you a good reading.
See also Three Chinese students were repatriated from the United States after finding military training when entering the country | F Visa | Repatriation