EA small majority of the youngest age group on the labor market plan to retire between the ages of 60 and 64. In an “ideal world”, the majority of this Generation Z would even give up their jobs much earlier: More than a third of those surveyed in this age group stated that they would prefer to retire before their 60th birthday. The figures show that retiring at 69 is not only unpopular with baby boomers. But economists warn against misconceptions.