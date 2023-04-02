Home World The coach of Nantes kicked the player out of the team because of the Ramadan fast | Sport
World

The coach of Nantes kicked the player out of the team because of the Ramadan fast | Sport

by admin
The coach of Nantes kicked the player out of the team because of the Ramadan fast | Sport

Nantes coach Antoine Kumbuare decided to leave Žaen Hamadj out of the team due to fasting.

Source: Profimedia

Chaos in France, coach kicks player out of team for Ramadan fasting. Head of profession Nantes Antoine Cumbuare (59) decided to leave out the left back Žaena Hadjam (20) for the match with Rams. He did not want to break his fast on the day of the match and therefore will not play, “Radio Monte Carlo” reported.

During the Ramadan fast, all people of the Muslim faith do not eat or drink until the sun sets. Kumbuare asked Hadjam to act differently at least on the day of the match, but the defender refused. According to local media, he calmly accepted the coach’s decision.

It is not the first time that a former football player, now a coach, has done something like this. He did the same thing when he was coaching PSG, then he talked about that move at a press conference and explained his reasons. “I have a simple rule, I have no problem with players fasting during Ramadan, but it is forbidden on match day. Those who do will stay home. I don’t want to play with the health of football players and put their teammates in a bad situation. If you don’t eat anything all day, then things get more complicatedKumbuare said then.

See also  Inflation, crisis and Brexit: and for English children the poverty alarm goes off

You may also like

Bologna-Udinese 3-0 | Rossoblù tide at Dall’Ara: the...

Cristina Scuccia from the convent to the video...

Bologna-Udinese / Marino in the pre-match: “The right...

Nine killed in crash of two U.S. military...

Iran, man pours yogurt on two girls’ heads...

Savo Drezgić triple-double in Euroleague for juniors |...

Easter and Easter Monday, forecast turned upside down...

Paris is voting to ban rental e-scooters

Tribade collaborate with DJ Gely and Titó in...

Iran, man pours yogurt on two girls’ heads...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy