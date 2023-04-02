Nantes coach Antoine Kumbuare decided to leave Žaen Hamadj out of the team due to fasting.

Chaos in France, coach kicks player out of team for Ramadan fasting. Head of profession Nantes Antoine Cumbuare (59) decided to leave out the left back Žaena Hadjam (20) for the match with Rams. He did not want to break his fast on the day of the match and therefore will not play, “Radio Monte Carlo” reported.

During the Ramadan fast, all people of the Muslim faith do not eat or drink until the sun sets. Kumbuare asked Hadjam to act differently at least on the day of the match, but the defender refused. According to local media, he calmly accepted the coach’s decision.

It is not the first time that a former football player, now a coach, has done something like this. He did the same thing when he was coaching PSG, then he talked about that move at a press conference and explained his reasons. “I have a simple rule, I have no problem with players fasting during Ramadan, but it is forbidden on match day. Those who do will stay home. I don’t want to play with the health of football players and put their teammates in a bad situation. If you don’t eat anything all day, then things get more complicatedKumbuare said then.