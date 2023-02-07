“The detainees feared that the presence of parliamentarians would attract too much attention”

Il Cospito case keep arguing. In the center of attention are the attacks of John Donzelli to colleagues from the Democratic Party who visited some prisoners subjected to the 41 bis. The case, which started from the revelations of Andrea Delmastro to his party partner, he then got complicated with the Gom report. According to the report of the mobile operating group, also published by Affaritaliani.it, the Dem deputies would have spent several minutes talking with the mafiosi in prison.

He was also part of the delegation Andrew Orlando, former Minister of Justice, who wishes to clarify: “With regard to what is reported in relation to the service report of the Prison Police, it is specified that at the beginning of the meeting of the Pd delegation with Cospito in the Sassari prison, when he was invited to speak with the other inmates, the deputies firmly said that they had gone there to check on his health conditions after about 80 days of hunger strike, information which was then the subject of a long conversation with the doctor of the penitentiary structure, and the adequacy of the structure al regime del 41 bisunderlining how for them, therefore, Cospito could also have remained silent”.

“The visit then continued with the other inmates of the prison, both those subjected to the 41 bis regime and the ordinary ones. As for the annotations of the prison police relating to the comment of one of the inmates who allegedly recognized Orlando exclaiming “now we are in trouble”, unlike what is noted in the report, these words were interpreted by the Pd delegation as a nuisance due to the fact that excessive attention was created on 41 bis of Bancali with possible restrictions. Furthermore, it is specified that the deputy Orlando, as repeatedly mentioned, had already taken a position publicly, following an appeal by jurists and intellectuals disseminated by the press, and prior to the visit to Sassari on the case of Cospito, not resorting to social media on that day and not changing his opinion after the same visit”, specifies the press office of the deputy Pd Andrea Orlando.

