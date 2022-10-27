Original title: Redmi Note 12 series is released today to rewrite the industry status of thousand yuan machine without image

At 7 o’clock this evening, the Redmi Note 12 series will be officially unveiled, and this new product features images.

Lu Weibing said, This generation of camera hardware, from the Sensor to the supporting optics, is fully equipped in the same gear.

Lu Weibing emphasized that Note has never been an industry disruptor, but a rewrite of the thousand-yuan standard, a translator of user demands, and a spur to inaction by friends and businessmen. Each generation of Note is almost a milestone product in the development of the thousand yuan machine. The industry status quo of thousand yuan without images is destined to be rewritten by Note.

It is reported that there are two Pro versions of the Redmi Note 12 series, including Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The Pro is equipped with Sony IMX766+OIS optical image stabilization, and the Pro+ is equipped with Samsung HPX+OIS optical image stabilization.

Additionally, Redmi has stuffed a classic film camera into the phone. Based on real film sampling, digital modeling, pixel-level real-time calculation, point-to-point color correction, original image quality output, pixel-level real-time generation of grain, vignetting, and restoration of film texture.

Redmi said, The Note 12 series has done a good job of imaging this time, and has fully realized the popularization of “flagship imaging” from optics to algorithms.

