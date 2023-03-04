The armaments group replaces Fresenius Medical Care in the DAX. Meanwhile, company boss Armin Papperger is negotiating the construction of a tank factory on Ukrainian soil. Protecting them from Russian air raids is not a problem.

Dhe armaments group Rheinmetall, which produces Leopard tanks, among other things, has risen to the German share index (Dax). This was announced by Deutsche Börse on Friday evening in Frankfurt am Main. In return, the dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care is no longer in the Dax.

Meanwhile, Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger reported that his company is negotiating the construction of a tank factory on Ukrainian soil. “A Rheinmetall plant can be built in Ukraine for around 200 million euros,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition). It could produce up to 400 Panther-type main battle tanks annually. The talks with the Ukrainian government are “promising”.

Papperger hopes for a decision “within the next two months” and was convinced that the plant could be protected against Russian air attacks: “Anti-aircraft protection would not be difficult.”

The Ukraine needs 600 to 800 tanks for a victory, stressed the Rheinmetall boss. In order for the crowd to come together, the construction of new tanks would have to start quickly. “Even if Germany gave up all of the 300 Leopard 2 tanks available to the Bundeswehr, that would still be far too few.”

According to the current status, Rheinmetall is making around 250 tanks available in connection with the Ukraine war: “We are working at full speed,” said Papperger. “We have already made more than 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles operational, by the end of the year there will be around 100. Around 30 tanks are ready out of 50 Leopard 2A4s. In addition, there are around 100 older Leopard 1 models, of which we can make 88 usable again from today’s perspective.”

Papperger expects the war to last “probably for years to come.” “While the western allies are sending enough weapons there for Ukraine to defend itself, the Ukrainians don’t have enough equipment today to fully retake their territory.”

At the same time, Russia does not have as many resources as the West as a whole, said the Rheinmetall boss. But he couldn’t see “that the leadership around Putin is making cutbacks in its aggressive course towards Ukraine”.

