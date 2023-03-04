Professionals from the Departmental Health Secretariat, came to the indigenous community of Getsemaní from the Caño Mochuelo reservation, located in the municipality of Hato Corozal, in order to deliver results to the communities, which due to their geographical position are in more remote areas of the populated centers.

Given the different health needs that have been identified and in response to precautionary measure 2020-030, excellent news was made public: The construction of a new PAPS Primary Health Care Post, which will benefit about 3,423 indigenous peoples belonging to the Saliva from Morichito, Tsamani from Getsemaní, Wamonae from Mochuelo and Mardue.

The foregoing, taking into account the viability by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, in the biennial health investment plan of two initiatives, the construction of the Getsemaní Primary Care Post, in Hato Corozal and the adaptation of the Health Post which is located in the community of San José del Ariporo in the municipality of Paz de Ariporo.

It is expected that in this first semester all the documents and the project can be carried out to present it to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, which left an investment of $1.800 million, with the General Budget of the Nation, for the construction of this PAPS for the benefit of these communities and thus start its construction in the second semester.

In addition, during this visit, water quality tests were taken to carry out the physical, chemical and microbiological analysis, in order to prevent diseases associated with the consumption of non-potable water, samples that are being processed.

Source: Government of Casanare

