Home News The new Urban Curator of Yopal took office – news
News

The new Urban Curator of Yopal took office – news

by admin
The new Urban Curator of Yopal took office – news

Professionals from the Departmental Health Secretariat, came to the indigenous community of Getsemaní from the Caño Mochuelo reservation, located in the municipality of Hato Corozal, in order to deliver results to the communities, which due to their geographical position are in more remote areas of the populated centers.

Given the different health needs that have been identified and in response to precautionary measure 2020-030, excellent news was made public: The construction of a new PAPS Primary Health Care Post, which will benefit about 3,423 indigenous peoples belonging to the Saliva from Morichito, Tsamani from Getsemaní, Wamonae from Mochuelo and Mardue.

The foregoing, taking into account the viability by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, in the biennial health investment plan of two initiatives, the construction of the Getsemaní Primary Care Post, in Hato Corozal and the adaptation of the Health Post which is located in the community of San José del Ariporo in the municipality of Paz de Ariporo.

It is expected that in this first semester all the documents and the project can be carried out to present it to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, which left an investment of $1.800 million, with the General Budget of the Nation, for the construction of this PAPS for the benefit of these communities and thus start its construction in the second semester.

In addition, during this visit, water quality tests were taken to carry out the physical, chemical and microbiological analysis, in order to prevent diseases associated with the consumption of non-potable water, samples that are being processed.

See also  Ombudsman offers humanitarian channels for the release of hostages in Arauca – news

Source: Government of Casanare

You may also like

Medals for Germany at the World Ski Championships

Work together with one heart and one mind...

Unbelievable forecast for Monday puts pressure on Compleo...

Charges against former representative Nilton Córdoba for the...

Army chief of Brazil: Lula’s election victory “undesirable”...

New building area for Talheim: space for 300...

Ningxia University asks volunteers to “go out” and...

Goodbye to Mincho: What did Janer Quiñones, influencer...

Chart gallery – top / flop shares weekly...

Trucker died after falling into a ditch in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy