It starts again Formula 1 with the GP in Bahrain. The reigning champion Max Verstappen he is in the hunt for a third consecutive title and the bookmakers are making him favorite for the race of this weekend. The 2023 Formula 1 season kicks off after the only test ever staged at Sakhirwhere the Red Bull she ran again for the role of dominatrix of the season. While, Charles LeclercWho winner last yearwill immediately go in search of the surprise hit: the Ferrari hopes to be able to surprise and dreams of the title.

Timetables and TV – The 2023 Formula 1 season is starting: the first appointment is Saturday 4 March at 12.30, with the third free practice. Sunday the race is scheduled from 16.00. These are the times for subscribers to Sky Sportwhich will broadcast the GP on the channels Sky Sport F1 e Sky Sports One, and to the streaming channel Now Tv. For fans who will not be able to follow F1 in real time, they will be able to see the race unencrypted on TV8 channel during the evening hours.

GP Bahrain, timetables and program on Sky and Now

Saturday 4th March

12:30 Prove Libere 3 F1

16:00 F1 qualifying

Sunday 5th March

16:00 Race F1

Timetables on TV8

Saturday 4th March

21:30 Delayed F1 qualifying

Sunday 5th March

21:30 F1 race delayed