Home World Udinese News | The words of Tucu, Zapata, Gasp… – The gust of the day
World

Udinese News | The words of Tucu, Zapata, Gasp… – The gust of the day

by admin
Udinese News | The words of Tucu, Zapata, Gasp… – The gust of the day

Work day at Bruseschi for the black and whites, after the last draw with Spezia. The team met this afternoon to continue working on the playing fields in view of the next championship matches. The match scheduled for this Saturday at eighteen is of fundamental importance. We will face a strong and injured team like theAtalantawho came out with broken bones after the away game at San Siro against the Italian champions.

The bianconeri have found one win in the last 16 games, a worrying figure given the start to which Sottil’s team had become accustomed. Now we need to find the right mentality in view of the next races. Let’s not waste any more time and move on to the end-of-day barrage. Here are all the salient news <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine-Russia: news on today's war. US, arms in Kiev for 800 million

You may also like

The deceased actor Tom Sizemore | Fun

Jelena Karleuša on the Eurovision Song Contest |...

Denise case, suspects in a Roma camp, the...

Too many no’s on the electric car. Skip...

“Boy, it’s not a good business”, first preview...

Tom Sizemore passed away | Fun

Igor Duljaj’s statement after the defeat of Partizan...

The eightieth March by Lucio Dalla, the eleventh...

at least ten dead, there is also a...

Oleg Deripaska, the aluminum oligarch: “Russia will have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy