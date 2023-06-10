Rheinmetall boss admits loss of German weapons in Ukraine

A Leopard 2 battle tank from Bundeswehr stocks. picture alliance/dpa/Philipp Schulze

After Russia allegedly destroyed a Leopard 2 tank in Ukraine, the head of the armaments group Rheinmetall admitted the loss of German weapons. “There are always losses in life,” said Armin Papperger of the editorial network Germany. The manager did not give any details. Papperger also commented on his company’s plans to set up a tank factory in Ukraine.

After Russia is said to have destroyed a battle tank from Germany in Ukraine, the head of the armaments company Rheinmetall acknowledged the loss of delivered weapons. “There are always losses in life,” said Armin Papperger Editorial network Germany (RND). Nothing can be heard about it, “because it is not talked about,” said the top manager. RTL and NTV were able to verify video recordings on Friday showing an apparently devastating attack on a Leopard 2 tank in southern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army uses various German-made weapon systems to defend itself against the Russian attack. According to Papperger, feedback from the armed forces is “very positive”. “Take the PzH2000 self-propelled howitzer, whose chassis and weapon systems were supplied by Rheinmetall,” the armaments manager gave an example. “We actually say that the barrel has to be changed after about 4500 shots. But the Ukrainians fire up to 20,000 shots – actually impossible.”

According to Papperger, the Ukraine war played a “decisive” role in Rheinmetall’s positive business figures. “A lot of our growth is due to the terrible war in Ukraine,” he said. His company wants to set up production in Ukraine for the Panther battle tank that it developed itself. “We are currently working on making the Panther ready for series production and assume that we will be ready to go in 15 to 20 months,” said the Rheinmetall boss. For the planned plant, the Dax group would primarily “qualify local employees”.

Fu