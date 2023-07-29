Home » Rheinmetall’s defeat creates a new tank rival
Bitter defeat for Rheinmetall after five years of competitive battles: the new German infantry fighting vehicle model KF-41 Lynx lost to a model from South Korea in a competition in Australia. The Hanwha technology group was awarded the contract for the final negotiations with its AS-21 Redback model, the Asian group and the Australian government announced.

For a long time, Rheinmetall had hoped that Australia’s new infantry fighting vehicle would be awarded the contract. The Düsseldorf group saw itself temporarily in a leading position. But then came the change of government in Australia and a reassessment of military strategy.

